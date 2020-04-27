Iowa's state auditor discusses differences between state, federal laws regarding COVID-19

The state auditor of Iowa, Rob Sand, is showing transparency between state and federal laws when it comes to HIPAA and COVID-19.

The Health Information Portability and Accountability Act, HIPAA, is a federal law that protects "personally identifiable health information."

In a release from Sand's office, they said HIPAA "prevents the disclosure of any information that could identify the name of an infected person. It does not prevent disclosure of aggregate data, statistics, or other information that doesn’t identify any individual. For example, HIPAA does not prevent the disclosure of the number of individuals

in a long-term care facility or a packing plant who have COVID-19, nor the identity of the business in question."

While that is the federal law, Iowa law can bar the disclosure of the names of the businesses involved in a public health report according to Sand's office.

"However, Iowa Code 139A.3 gives the state epidemiologist and/or the Iowa Department of Public Health the authority to make those business names public if they determine “such a release of information necessary for the protection of the health of the public," the release read. "For example, disclosing the name of a business experiencing an outbreak allows members of the public to provide a more accurate answer on the testiowa.com assessment to the question “Have you been around someone who tested positive for COVID-19 in the last two weeks?”"

Health care providers; clinical laboratories; and local health board

or department are dependent upon the IDPH or state epidemiologist’s determination.

However, those are the only bodies from which the law limits disclosures. For example, when the Wright County Board of Supervisors and the Marshalltown Mayor disclosed information about outbreaks in their communities, they did not violate the law.

This distinction between State and Federal law is important. Accurate communications and accurate understanding about law surrounding the pandemic is crucial for good decisionmaking and accountability.

Disclosing the names of businesses experiencing COVID-19

outbreaks, or providing anonymized data related to outbreaks at such businesses, isn’t prohibited by HIPAA or any other federal law. Such information is expressly disclosable when the Iowa Department of Public Health believes it is important for the public to know."