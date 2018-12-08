Iowa's top public safety official is leaving her job

Iowa's top public safety official says she's informed Gov. Kim Reynolds that she will be leaving her job next month.

Department of Public Safety Commissioner Roxann Ryan told employees in an email Friday that she'll step down Jan. 2 after leading the department for four years.

She says she's proud of progress that's been made in the department, which includes the Iowa State Patrol, the Division of Criminal Investigation and other public safety units.

The move comes as Reynolds is making some personnel changes after winning a full four-year term in office in last month's election.

Before then-Gov. Terry Branstad promoted her to commissioner, Ryan worked as an attorney and an intelligence analyst for the department.

Reynolds' press secretary hadn't responded to inquiries about Ryan's future since Monday.

A replacement for Ryan wasn't immediately named.