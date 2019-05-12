Iran Feeling the Pressure from U.S. Sanctions

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has called for unity among the country's political factions amid "unprecedented" pressure.

That came during a meeting Rouhani held with a group of political activists in Tehran Saturday.

Rouhani said Iran is facing an "all-out war" of economic and political pressure from U.S. sanctions.

He described the pressure as worse than what was brought against the country during the Iran-Iraq war of the 1980's.

But Rouhani stressed that Iran would never bow to the pressure, saying "giving in is not consistent with our culture and religion."

Meanwhile, the U.S. announced it will deploy additional patriot missiles to the Middle East.

This move is intended to counter what are alleged to be Iranian threats against U.S. interests and forces in the region.

