Iraq army says US strikes kill 5 security forces, 1 civilian

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s military says five security force members and a civilian have been killed in a barrage of U.S. airstrikes.

The strikes early Friday were launched after a rocket attack killed and wounded American and British servicemen earlier this week at a base north of Baghdad.

The U.S. says it was mainly targeting weapons facilities belonging to an Iran-backed Shiite militia group that it blames for the rocket attack on the base. However, Iraq’s military said the airstrikes killed three Iraqi army commandos and two federal police officers.

Another Iran-backed militia vowed to exact revenge for the U.S. strikes. That could signal another cycle of tit-for-tat violence between Washington and Tehran inside Iraq.

