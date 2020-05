The Islamic Center of the Quad Cities is hosting a food pantry drive to help anyone going through a difficult time.

Anyone can stop by on Saturday, May 16th from 4 to 6 P.M. at the Islamic Center of the Quad Cities at 6005 34th Avenue in Moline, Illinois.

They will place the box of food in your car without you needing to get out.

"We are in this together, and with each other's support, we will come out stronger," says Tauseef Ahmed, the PR Director for the center.