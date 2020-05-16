Islamic Center of the Quad Cities holds drive-thru food pantry

The Islamic Center of the Quad Cities held a drive-thru food pantry Saturday.

The event was organized to help serve community members of the Quad Cities during the COVID-19 pandemic and provide food boxes to anyone who may be struggling.

Imam Bachir, the religious leader of the Islamic Center of the Quad Cities said, "it was a success, especially today, a lot of people they came." He said, "we planned for two hours but during maybe just the half an hour -- the first hour all the box -- I mean the products almost done. We planned for, today for, 140 boxes."

Bachir said, "a box means enough for four members of a family for the entire month but we have more demand."

"In the beginning of the month we gave hot meals then we moved to dry food boxes," said Bachir. "Ramadan is a month of fasting so, and also, when you fast means you think about the other people who don't find even food to eat."

"During this pandemic," he said, "many people are reeling, they lost their job and so we got this very good opportunity to help our community in the Quad Cities."

Bachir said, "one of the best sayings of the prophet Muhammad...he said 'spread peace, and feed people, and pray at night, and you will end in paradise.'"

"It's important for everybody to share, to make an impact in the community, a positive impact," said Bachir.

"We -- the whole human being -- are one family. We are children of Adam, we are, all of us, as one family," he said. "When we care about the rest of people that's a really, really huge message from the perspective of the religion, from the perspective of human being, as a human being, and that is what we want to do is play a part in making a positive impact, in especially our community."