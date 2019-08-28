Isle Casino says Iowa sports betting is keeping its business busy

Isle Casino in Bettendorf said they are keeping busy ever since sports betting was legalized in Iowa.

“We’ve been so thrilled with the first results of sports betting so far,” said Colin Spewak, Isle Casino Director of Marketing. “We see new people coming in the building, new card sign ups everyday, our table games are a little busier, our slots are a little busier --- we see some restaurants picking up.”

Spewak said right now baseball is the most popular sport being bet on, but expects football to become more popular as the season picks up.

“We are in the heart of baseball season,” he said. “But we are really looking forward to this weekend coming up. We have some great college football matchups in the market. Particularly some really local relevant ones so we do expect to see a good pick up from that.”

Casinos across Iowa are coming up with many ways for people to bet on sports, including ways to do it away from the casino.

Rhythm City Casino Resort in Davenport released a statement on Wednesday that said they now have sports betting on their website.

Also, the Isle Casino said they are the only ones with a mobile app in the entire state. They said you have to be physically located in the state of Iowa if you want to use their app.

“It has gotten busier every single day since the Sports Book has gone live,” said Spewak. “We anticipate seeing Saturday and Sundays as our busiest days of the week. And we should expect to see some good action on Thursday night and Monday night football as well.”

Isle Casino said it’s too soon to tell how they’ve been doing revenue wise. However, they said they do know they’ll be staying busy.

“Getting ready to head into the busy season,” said Spewak. “Labor Day through Memorial Day is sports betting season for us.”

Illinois is also in the process of possibly having sports betting as well.

The Illinois Gaming Board said they opened a month-long public discussion about it on Tuesday so that they could seek input about how to make it work in the state.