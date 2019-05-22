Isolated Storms This Evening/Strong Storms Friday?

With the return of milder air our atmosphere will become more favorable for storms to develop. The best chances today are SE of the QC from 5PM to 10PM. These storms look to be isolated at best, but since it will be breezy and warmer a few strong storms can't be ruled out. The better chance for severe weather will be after midnight Thursday into Friday. That will likely bring widespread heavy rain and high winds to the area. Please stay up to date with latest forecasts.