"It was all a big misunderstanding": Florida woman in shock after dog is dyed at groomer

A Florida woman says she got a whole lot more than she bargained for after taking her dog to the groomer.

A Florida woman says she took her dog to the groomer for a regular treatment, but she came back with dyed eyebrows and ears. (WPTV/NBC)

Graziella Puleo took her dog to a pet salon in Lake Worth last month.

She wanted the goldendoodle to get a buzz cut, nail trim and ear and teeth cleaning, but Lola came out with dyed green eyebrows and pink ears!

Angry, Puleo contacted the salon for a full refund.

As for the groomer, she said it was all a big misunderstanding.

