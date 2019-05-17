Items stolen from Walmart; police need help identifying suspect

Do you recognize this woman? If so, the Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities would like to talk to you.

They need your help in identifying this woman who they say stolen multiple items from the Walmart in Moline.

On May 10, police say she grabbed a small shopping cart and then filled it. After realizing the items were not able to fit in the small cart, police say she then grabbed a larger cart and transferred the items to that cart.

Police say she then exited the store, loaded everything into a golden sedan similar to a 2000's Toyota Camry and jumped into the passenger seat.

Walmart is still working to calculate the total amount of what all was taken. Police say the total will end up being a felony amount.

The suspect is described as a white woman with blonde hair. She was wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

If you know who she is call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip online or on the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.