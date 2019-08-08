It's National Farmer's Market Week and the QCA can celebrate

It is National Farmer’s Market Week and down at the Freight House Farmers’ Market, they have a wide array of pretty unique finds. What once may have only been fruits, veggies, meats and dairy, these days farmer’s markets are anything but basic.

“Fermented foods... most people know about sauerkraut. Some people know about kimchi... but we also offer pickles. It's literally raw vegetables with time, pressure and salt. It turns into this magnificent, nutrient-dense food that helps you digest your food, get nutrients out of your food, it puts probiotics into your gut. It's really, really amazing for you,” says Sarah Underberg, AgriCulture owner.

Kombucha and Kimchi are having a moment but Underberg has been brewing it for years. Now, hers is about to go national and the Davenport Farmers’ Market played a big part in making this a reality. “It allowed us a venue and place to kind of have a brick and mortar and have our product readily available for customers for every single market,” says Underberg.

When you shop the Farmer’s Market, your investment goes back into your own community and it’s also helping out Planet Earth. Laurie Beaman, Director of Freight House Farmers' Market explains, “You'll find a lot of farmers... even though they may not be certified organic... their practices are. These are great stewards of the environment.”

They’re even helping the community get active midweek. “We've branded it as our Market in Motion. Each of our markets has a different vibe. Saturday, Sunday and now Wednesday” explains Beaman. They offer a yoga class, a running group, and even bike rides- with a nice reward at the end of it. “We've partnered with Front Street Brewery so if you're part of the program and you're doing one of the groups, they’ll give you a dollar of a pint of beer.”

The Freight House Farmers’ Market has been around for about 22 years and they’re growing. This is the first year they’ve offered a market on Wednesday.

The market is open year-round but right now, we’re all enjoying summer hours, 3 days a week…

Wednesday- 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Saturday- 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Sunday- 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

For more information, head on over here.

