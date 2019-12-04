It's Winter - for the meteorologist!

On December 1st Winter began. What? That's right. Not "Astronomical" winter, which will begin later this month, and is what the calendar on your kitchen wall advertises. Meteorological winter. Again, WHAT? Well, for meteorologists the season are 3 exact months long. Winter is December, January and February. Spring is March, April and May. And, so on. This is for easier comparison of seasonal records. It also coincides with the coldest and snowiest months for winter, and the warmest months for Summer. So, if you're not a fan of winter look at it this way. Spring will begin on the weather person's calendar about 21 days before you usually expect it to. And, we'll let you share that start date, as well.