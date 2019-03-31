"It's a matter of life or death": Dozens fed up over condition of Mercer County road

The long winter and rainy start to Spring are wreaking havoc on one Mercer County road.

People living along 110th Street in Joy, Illinois reached out to TV6, saying it was their last resort to get the help they need to fix their road. Assistant Fire Chief Don Dixon of the Joy Volunteer Fire Department tells TV6 emergency response times have doubled in the last eight months due to the road's conditions to around thirty minutes.

110th Street is a main county road and a Class III Truck route, meaning large vehicles travel down the road often. Dixon also tells TV6, car accidents on the road have doubled in the last four years due to deteriorating conditions.

People TV6 spoke to say the Mercer County Board has had plans to fix the road in the past, but it still hasn't happened. Debbie Retherford has lived on the road for nearly 37 years, "since we moved to this area we've been told there was a ten year plan to totally redo the road. I guess what they haven't told us is when that ten years is supposed to start."

Dixon says when they receive an emergency call in which they'll need to use the road, they always send two trucks in case one of them become stuck in the road.