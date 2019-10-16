It's coming, it's coming. The Holiday Train is coming BACK!

Well, you might as well accept it - the holidays are just around the corner. Just as the cooler weather has pulled into the Quad Cities, the CP Holiday Train will pull in to two towns this year, as well. Making stops in Clinton and Davenport the cheerful express will arrive on the evening of December 7th. I remember the last time it came I got video as it snaked its way along the river minutes from downtown. It was a mild December evening which is what I'm hoping for this time around, as well! To see the entire schedule both for US States and Canada you can start with THIS link:

https://www.cpr.ca/holiday-train/schedule-united-states