It's got a name: "Virga"!

Many of us saw Virga in the sky today. WHAT? Well, study the picture. You can see the shafts of rain leaving the cloud. But, with dry air between the base of the cloud and the ground much, if not all, of that rain was evaporating before it landed. This phenomenon is called "Virga", and it's simply rain that evaporates BEFORE it hits the ground. Interestingly enough, you may be looking at the radar on your QC Weather app and think that you should be getting rain because the radar is indicating that it's raining where you are at. Well, the radar beam is actually somewhere between the base of the cloud and the ground and can detect that it IS raining, but that rain is evaporating somewhere under the radar beam and none of it, in this case, would reach you. From a distance, such as in the picture, you can clearly see where the rain is falling from the cloud, and also where it is literally disappearing into thin air.