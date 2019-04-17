'It's nice to see': Davenport massage therapist reacts to recent raids, hope police will do more

Davenport Police are releasing more details about several raids at multiple Davenport massage parlors. The raids spanned the city as law enforcement looked for illegal activity and unlicensed employees.

"I did fully expect it. Davenport just passed an ordinance and said that this is where we are going,” Dr. Dan Howes, owner of the Institute Of Therapeutic Massage & Wellness, said.

The closures came just weeks after the city of Davenport approved an ordinance requiring all massage therapists to be licensed by the state and reflexologists to be licensed by the city. Howes said massage therapists must undergo 500 to 1,000 hours of training, depending on the state they are in, but Howes wants to see nationwide requirements, not state-by-state.

"It would help the profession as a whole because it would allow a therapist to go and work in a state that they want to,” Howes said. “They would be able to have one formal license, one formal training for everybody."

Davenport Police and Fire, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Davenport Building Agency, the Metropolitan Enforcement Group, and Family Resources Center, among others, took part in the raid. The investigation was dual purpose, according to police. In a press release, the Davenport Police Department said they were looking for unlicensed employees and illegal activity. Howes said many times massage parlors can be a front for trafficking.

"I wouldn't say that we have a huge problem with it in the Davenport proper,” he said. “But it is nice to see the city is looking out for the clients and the public

TV6 was the only Quad Cities media to cover the raids as they happened on Tuesday. At several businesses we visited, signs saying they were in violation of city code hung on the doors and in some locations, a sign declaring them unfit for human occupancy also was seen on the door.

"It is not just Davenport, it is a nationwide issue,” Howes said.

Howes did say Wednesday that just because Davenport parlors were shut down, he does not believe it the issue will stop. Howes said unlicensed businesses can jump across the river to Rock Island or into Bettendorf where there are no ordinances. Bettendorf, is, however, considering its own. Moline just approved one.

The Davenport Police Department said the case is an ongoing investigation and would not release any more information.