It's not too late to get on the receiving end of the Toys for Tots program

Toys for Tots is now in full swing and being just a few days into the month of December, there is still a lot of opportunities for people to give, and receive, in the weeks ahead. While donations are running shorts as of late, the Toys for Tots team is optimistic things will turn around.

For those interested in being on the receiving end of this program, you still have some time left too. Sergeant Cameron Goss, Toys for Tots Coordinator, explains, “With Thursday, Friday & Saturday being our last days for registration, we are expecting up to and over maybe 1,000 people to come through and we're really looking forward to it.” If you plan on heading out there, you’ll want to bring an I.D., birth certificate for the kids, proof of residency and a good, working, phone number.

If you’re looking for the opportunity to give back, you’ve got a few options, “We have over 300 drop locations for toys all over the Quad Cities area- as well as cash boxes- and if people are interested, they can get on our website and they can donate there”. For all cash donations that are made, 96-cents will go directly toward the purchase of toys.

For more information on the drive and drop off here at our station go here.

