JB Pritzker promoting study on reducing Illinois' property taxes

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is promoting a study led by Democratic lawmakers on reducing Illinois' second-highest property taxes in the nation.

It comes after a victory on his proposed graduated income tax plan. The Democratic governor celebrated Monday after the House approved making a graduated income tax as a constitutional amendment.

Voters will decide in November 2020 whether to adopt a structure that taxes higher rates for those who make more money, but Governor Pritzker highlighted a planned study on cutting troublesome property taxes.

The study shows a plan to cut property taxes could reduce the sting of those paying more in income taxes.