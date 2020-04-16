JDC could be first tournament to resume with fans

The PGA tour announced its updated schedule Thursday, which includes the John Deere Classic that is set to begin July 6 at TPC at Deere Run in Silvis.

Several tournaments that were postponed due to the coronavirus have changes to their dates. Right now, the PGA is expecting a return to play in June, with the first set of tournaments to be played without fans present.

If the schedule stays the way it is right now, the John Deere Classic could be the first tournament to allow fans. We'll keep you posted of any developments.