JOB POSTING: Iowa City seeks Firefighters

Iowa City is now accepting applications for Firefighters.

The department is seeking candidates representing diversity both in terms of gender, race, and ethnicity and also in qualifications and experience who are well-rounded and have a desire to provide the highest level of service to the community.

For more information on the application and testing process and to apply online, visit www.icgov.org/firerecruitment. Online applications must be submitted by Friday, Jan. 18, 2019.

For more information or assistance in applying online, contact Human Resources at 319-356-5020 or jobs@iowa-city.org. The City of Iowa City Human Resources office is located in City Hall, 410 E. Washington St., Iowa City, IA 52240.

It is the policy of the City of Iowa City to afford equal employment opportunities for all employees and potential employees.

