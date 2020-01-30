January Much Warmer Than Normal

Even though we've had a ton of clouds over the past week this month has been much milder than normal. It is also far warmer than it was last year at this time when we were going through our deep freeze. As is stands right now January 2020 will go down as the 20th warmest on record with above normal snow. This is nothing compared to last year's cooler than normal and record setting snowfall. it is good to point out that for all the cold we had during last year's winter season, it did average out to close to...well average.