Jay-Z explains sitting during national anthem at Super Bowl LIV

Jay-Z is explaining why his family sat during the national anthem at Super Bowl LIV and says it was not a silent protest.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé got some criticism after TMZ posted video of them and their 8-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, sitting while Demi Lovato performed “The Star Spangled Banner.”

It was suggested that it was a silent protest, but Jay-Z explained the reason during a discussion at Columbia University on Tuesday.

He said it was not premeditated and simply a case of him doing his job.

Jay-Z explained that he and Beyoncé jumped into “artist mode” and were watching to make sure everything went smoothly. He said they were distracted as they talked about the show and evaluated the microphone levels and speaker layout.

He also said that his form of protest is working with the NFL.

“I didn’t have to make a silent protest. If you look at the stage, the artists that we chose, Colombian Shakira, Puerto Rican J-Lo. We were making the biggest, loudest protest of all,” he said.

Roc Nation, founded by Jay-Z, has a partnership with the NFL which includes producing the Super Bowl halftime show and other major performances.

