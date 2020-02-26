Jefferson Elementary students celebrate new book illustrated by school's chief of security

Elementary students in Davenport celebrated a new book that was created in their own community on Wednesday.

Students at Jefferson Elementary School listened as the book "How Little Bill Learned to Play" was read to them Wednesday morning.

The book was written by a local author and is special to them since their school's chief of security, Marshall Pass, drew the illustrations for it.

"It's a great felling because the kids are like family. I draw for them all the time, you know, anyway, but this is just like a step up," Pass said.

The fictionalized book is about an East Moline jazz musician and how his neighborhood supported his hopes and dreams.

