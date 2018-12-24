Jennie-O ground turkey recalled over salmonella concerns

You may want to hold off buying certain types of ground turkey the next time you go to the store.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says Jennie-O is recalling more than 164,000 pounds of raw ground turkey products.

There are concerns the turkey may be contaminated with salmonella.

The recall comes as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 52 new cases of illness associated with an outbreak strain of salmonella found in various turkey products.

They include live turkeys, raw turkey pet food and other kinds of raw turkey.

More than 200 people in 38 states have fallen ill from the outbreak since November of last year.

The recalled Jennie-O turkey products were produced at the company's Faribault, Minnesota plant during the timeframe of October 22 and October 23.

They are marked with the establishment number P579 and sold in one, two and a half and three-pound packages.