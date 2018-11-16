Jennie-O products recalled after one death linked to salmonella outbreak

Jennie-O is recalling more than 91,000 pounds of ground turkey that may be linked to a salmonella outbreak.

The recall involves four types of the company's raw turkey products.

Including the taco seasoned and Italian seasoned, the 85% lean and then 93% lean ground turkey.

Officials say the products were shipped to retailers nationwide.

Federal Food Safety inspectors say the outbreak involves more than 160 patients in 35 states.

So far, one patient death has been linked to the Jennie-O turkey.

Officials say the investigation is still underway, and more products could be recalled.