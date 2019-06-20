‘Jeopardy!’ champ donates to pancreatic cancer charity in Alex Trebek’s name

The "Jeopardy!" champion who won more than $2 million is honoring the host of the game show Alex Trebek.

"Jeopardy!" champion James Holzhauer donated money to a charity fighting pancreatic cancer in host Alex Trebek's name. Trebek is battling that form of cancer. (Source: CNN)

James Holzhauer donated a portion of his winnings to a Chicago-area pancreatic cancer walk in Trebek's name.

An organizer for the 2019 Naperville Pancreatic Cancer Research Walk said he sent her a donation for more than $1,100.

With the donation he wrote the message, "For Alex Trebek and all the other survivors."

Back in March, Trebek shared with the public that he is battling stage four pancreatic cancer.

He has since said he's in near remission.

