Jimmy Dean pork recalled after metal pieces are discovered inside of sausages

29,000 pounds of Jimmy Dean frozen pork and poultry sausage is being recalled after the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service received complaints of metal pieces discovered in the sausages by consumers.

The recall affects sausages that were shipped to an establishment in Tennessee before being distributed to retail stores.

The product was packaged and produced on Aug. 4, 2018, and there is a concern that consumers may still have the frozen sausage in their freezer.

Anyone with packages covered by the recall should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

You can find more information on this recall at this link.