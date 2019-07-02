Jim's Rib Haven closed temporarily after smoker is damaged

A popular barbecue spot in Rock Island, Jim's Rib Haven, is closed until a health inspector can give them the all clear to reopen. This is after a smoker was damaged.

Fire crews were called to the restaurant before 3 p.m. for a report of a fire.

The fire marshal tells TV6 there was no extensive damage to the restaurant, just the smoker.

The fire marshal also tells TV6 the restaurant will remain closed until they are able to clean up and have a health inspector come out.