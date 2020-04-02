Jo Daviess, Carroll counties report new coronavirus cases

Jo Daviess and Carroll counties in Illinois have reported new cases of novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

The Jo Daviess County Health Department said in a media release posted to its website Wednesday. The cases involve an adult in their 70s and an adult in their 80s.

To-date, three positive cases have been reported, the health department said.

“Our health department is working closely with the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and continues to monitor the individuals and their close contacts,” the health department said in the release. “To maintain patient privacy, further details about the individuals will not be released. These cases reinforce the importance of actions the public can take to protect themselves and prevent further spread in our community. Please stay home as much as possible, maintain social distancing, and wash your hands with soap and water often for at least 20 seconds.”

Also Wednesday, the Carroll County Health Department reported one new case, bringing the total to four.

“Our health department is working closely with the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and continues to monitor the individuals and their close contacts,” the department said in a release.

“Further details about the individuals will not be released to protect the privacy of the individuals and their families. The investigation is ongoing.”

