Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office releases list of impassable roads due to flooding

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office has released a list of roads that are currently impassable due to flooding.

Officials say the roads listed may not be all of the roads that are impassable, but if commuters are to see any road with standing water, do not enter and to turn around.

Known roads listed as impassable or water on roadway:

- South Creek Road & East Hanover Road (Elizabeth)

- South Creek Road & South Curtiss Hill Road (Elizabeth)

- South Gamble Hill Road & South Rush Road (Hanover)

- South Rush Road & East Heer Road (Hanover)

- East Bethel Road & East Rush Creek Road (Elizabeth)

- East Townsend Road (Stockton)

- East Liebert Road & South Krug Road (Elizabeth)

- East Liebert Road & South Derinda Road (Elizabeth)

- Evergreen Street & South Fulton Road (Hanover)

- South Hanover Hill Road & South Fulton Road (Hanover)

- West Longhollow Road & South Georgetown Road (Elizabeth)

- West Buckhill Road (Galena)

- Carr Road railroad tunnel (Scales Mound)

Officials say residents and commuters need to know that any other low lying roads may be underwater and impassable until further notice.