Jo Daviess County man arrested in death of Illinois State Trooper

A Jo Daviess County, Ill. man has been charged in the fatal crash of Illinois State Trooper Brooke Jones-Story.

According to an Illinois State Police news release, Craig Dittmar, of Stockton, was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of reckless homicide, and one count of operating a commercial motor vehicle while fatigued causing death.

State Police say Dittmar was driving a truck trailer semi-trailer combination when he hit the Jones-Story’s squad car and the semi she was inspecting on March 28, 2019 in Stephenson County.

Dittmar is being held in the Stephenson County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

State Police are reminding the public of Scott’s Law which requires all drivers to move over or slow down for any vehicle with its hazard lights.

Sixteen Illinois State Troopers have been hit in the patrol cars by drivers not following Scott’s Law.

