Jo Daviess County office experiencing 911 outages for cellphone customers

Officials with the Jo Daviess County are experiencing 911 outages. They were made aware of the outages at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30.

Officials say this is phone outage affects both Verizon and US Cellular networks, and that is affecting 911 calls.

The outages are affecting Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin.

Phone companies are aware of the outage and are working on a resolution.

In the meantime, if you're experiencing an emergency in this area you're asked to call the administrative line at 815-777-2141 or 911 from a landline.