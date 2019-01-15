Jo Daviess County warns of scam that targets Mega Millions Lottery

Officials in Jo Daviess County are warning residents of a scam that involves the "Mega-A-Millions Lottery Sweepstakes".

The scammer, according to officials, will call and say they are from Mega-A-Million Lottery Sweepstakes and announce that you're a prize winner of a large sum of money. They also say you must act now to claim your prize. The scammer will then ask you to forward a check to Mega-A-Millions or provide a credit card number.

Jo Daviess County Sheriff Kevin Turner is reminding the public to not respond to these phone calls and to not forward money to anyone that you do not know who they are.

If anyone has questions regarding possible fraudulent activities and scams, please contact your local law enforcement or the Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office at 815-777-2141.

If you want to check your numbers, you can do so by going to the Mega Millions website.