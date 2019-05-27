Job “burnout” is now a recognized medical condition

Feeling worn down from your job?

You may be experiencing burnout – which is now recognized as a medical condition by the World Health Organization.

Per WHO guidelines, doctors may diagnose a patient with burnout if they exhibit feelings of energy depletion or exhaustion, increased mental distance from one's job or feelings of negativism or cynicism related to one's job, and reduced professional efficacy.

The condition must be related to one’s job and not other life situation, and doctors must first rule out other causes such as anxiety disorders.