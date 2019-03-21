Job pays $1,000 for binge-watching all 20 Marvel films

A Utah-based company is seeking somone willing to devote more than 40 hours of their lives to watching every Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film released thus far back-to-back.

CableTV.com says the job includes viewing all 20 Marvel movies ranging from Iron Man (2008) to Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018).

“The right candidate will be paid $1,000 in cash, plus tons of MCU prizes,” according to the online job posting, which also includes an application for those interested.

To be eligible, one must be at least 18, a U.S. citizen, and “a Marvel fanatic”.

The person must also be willing to live-tweet their binge experience.