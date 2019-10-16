Joe Biden making a stop in Davenport

Several presidential candidates are looking ahead to campaign stops in the Quad Cities after the 4th democratic debate. First up is former Vice President of the United States, Joe Biden, who will be taking the stage at the RiverCenter in downtown Davenport on October 16th.

The Ohio debate marked the most crowded debate stage in presidential primary history. Twelve democratic candidates took the stage vying to be the next commander in chief. Biden, who is in the middle of controversy, walked off the stage and headed straight for our area.

We’re told Biden plans to lay out his vision for America. That includes restoring the soul of the nation, rebuilding the middle class and unifying our nation.

During that 4th debate, Bernie Sanders was back on stage just two weeks after having a heart attack and he admitted, taxes will go up. They also debated Syria, gun violence and taxing the wealthy. Billionaire Tom Steyer, who was on stage for the first time, supports the idea of taxing the wealthy. You can read more about the debate here.

The event begins at 4:00 p.m. and the doors will open by 3:30 p.m.

The next Democratic debate is set for November 20th, in Georgia.

