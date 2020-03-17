Joe Biden wins Democratic presidential primary in Illinois

Joe Biden has won the Democratic presidential primary in Illinois.

That's according to results reported by the Associated Press. Biden has 65 percent of the votes, while Bernie Sanders has 27 percent.

Joe Biden also won Florida’s Democratic presidential primary. Tuesday’s results show the former vice president building on a remarkable surge.

Polls were shuttered in Ohio due to concerns over COVID-19, even as voting moved forward in Illinois, Florida and Arizona where some voters and elections officials reported problems.

Some Florida polling places couldn’t open as workers didn’t arrive because of fears over the potentially deadly virus.

In Illinois, the Cook County clerk encouraged workers to mark space on the floor at polling sites to keep voters a safe distance apart and avoid spreading the virus. But she said no problems were reported.

Officials earlier said they felt they had done enough to ensure the safety of voters, even though there may be too few poll workers and some poll locations have changed.

Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland and Louisiana have postponed their scheduled primaries.