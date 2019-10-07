Joe Kubly to take over as general manager for River Bandits

The Quad Cities River Bandits announced Monday that Joe Kubly will take over as the team's general manager later this month.

Kubly served as the Bandits director of sales and ticketing in 2014 and 2015 and has been the president of the Grand Junction Rockies since 2016.

The Forreston, Ill. native starts with the River Bandits on October 14, when he will represent the club at the Midwest general managers meeting in Fort Wayne. His first day in the office will be October 17.

"I'm so excited to be coming back to the Quad Cities, and excited to continue to provide affordable, fun, family-friendly entertainment to people throughout the region," Kubly said. "Being from Illinois, and engaged to a woman from the Quad Cities, it's great to be coming home, working with Dave Heller, and becoming an integral part of the fabric of the Quad Cities."

Jacqueline Holm, the River Bandits general manager during the 2019 season, has been offered another position with the organization with no reduction in salary and benefits.