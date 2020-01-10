Joe Wieskamp's career night leads Iowa to 67-49 win over #12 Maryland

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Unlike Tuesday at Nebraska, shots were falling at the right time for Iowa in its 67-49 win against No. 12 Maryland. The 49 points is the second-lowest point total for Maryland this season.

Joe Wieskamp and Luka Garza provided more than 70-percent of Iowa's scoring. Wieskamp finished with a career-high 26 points, including five 3-pointers. He went just 1-for-10 from three-point range on Tuesday against Nebraska.

Maryland only went 17 of 52 from the field and had 17 turnovers.

The Hawkeyes travel to Northwestern on Tuesday.