John Deere Classic: What you can't bring to the course

Those attending the John Deere Classic can expect heightened security measures set by the PGA, which includes limits to what you can bring to the course, as well as expanded screenings for all patrons, sponsors, volunteers, members of the media and vendors.

Among the items that are prohibited include:

-No bags larger than a small purse 6 x 6 including carrying cases, backpacks, camera bags or chair bags

-No clear plastic, vinyl, or other carry items larger than 12 x 6 x 12

-No Plastic, Metal, or Glass Cups, Cans or Containers of any kind except for medical or infant needs

-No computers or laptops

-No fireworks or laser pointers

-No lawn or oversize chairs, seat cushions, or bicycles

-No seat cushions in a carrying case or that have pockets or compartments (Seat cushions without these are allowed.)

-No pets, except for service animals

-No knives, firearms or weapons of any nature

-No video cameras

-No cameras (During Competition Rounds)

-No beverages or coolers

-No radios or TVs

-No posters, signs or banners

You will be asked to return all unauthorized items to your car before you are allowed to board shuttles.

Mobile phones and tables must be set on silent mode and used only in designated cell phone locations.