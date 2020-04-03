John Deere Cylinder Works in Moline pauses production due to employee with COVID-19

John Deere Cylinder Works in Moline has temporarily paused production after one employee tested positive for COVID-19.

"John Deere has temporarily suspended production at its Cylinder Works factory in Moline, Illinois to allow for enhanced measures to protect employees during the COVID-19 outbreak," John Deere officials said to TV6 in a statement on Friday. "On April 2, the factory was notified of a confirmed case of COVID-19 in an employee of the facility."

Officials tell TV6 this is out of an abundance of caution and production was put on suspension on Thursday, April 2. This is to ensure safety to all factory personnel.

"Employees or contractors who may have had direct contact with the employee will be notified and put on the recommended 14-day self-quarantine," officials said.

The facility will undergo a "thorough disinfection" during the temporary closure that meets or exceeds local and state health department guidance.

Operations are expected to start back up next week once all safety measures have been executed.