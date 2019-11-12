John Deere honors its veteran employees with Veterans Day ceremonies

John Deere is honoring its employees who have served our country in the military.

The company held three separate sessions Tuesday to ensure all of the shifts employees work were covered: one at 4 a.m., one at noon, and another Tuesday evening.

75 veterans were recognized.

"Being a veteran and being with an employer who is a big supporter of veterans was really important to me," said Marcus Needham, the company's Labor Relations Manager and a veteran himself.

His group is responsible for the hiring of employees and what he values in veterans.

"They have a lot of skills that they obtain in the military, natural leadership abilities, the sense of team work, loyalty- is second to none in alot of veterans and they're put in a lot of situations that are high pressure and that's important to our business," said Needham.

General manager Mary Pat Tubb also attended to show her appreciation.

"We try to honor them in some way, right ? We just want them to know how much we appreciate them and their service and we want them to take our thanks home to their families and let them know we appreciate them."

Veterans were also thankful in return for the ceremony, like Katie Hitchcock in the Navy reserves from 1990 to 2003.

" I love this ceremony, I look for ward to it every year I'm very proud that they do something like this and it does make me feel like I stand out, it makes me feel very special."

James Hotchkiss, the community integrations coordinator who served 8 years in the United States Army Reserves from 1994 to 2001, also expressed his gratitude.

"They help push the work force up and always try to get them to achieve higher goals," said Hotchkiss.

A lunch was provided for their service and challenge coins were handed to each one to thank them.

"We're fortunate to have them here because they have a strong value set coming from the military, the work ethic, the sense of mission the sense of pride, the leadership , teamwork, the way they look out for their co workers, we're very fortunate to have veterans here at John Deere," said Tubb.

