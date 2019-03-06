John Deere Passport Program takes you from horse drawn to horse power

Exciting news out of John Deere and Company. A new passport program aims to take you from horse-drawn to horsepower.

The company has just unveiled a new program Wednesday that aims to involve the community in a way that lets you learn about John Deere the company and John Deere the man with a new passport program.

The passport program encourages guests to travel to three main locations; The John Deere Pavilion in Moline, Ill, the John Deere Tractor & Engine Museum in Waterloo, Iowa and the John Deere Historic Site in Grand Detour, Ill. When guests arrive at one of the three locations they should ask for a passport at the front desk.

The Moline location has three main activities in which guests can get involved. There are opportunities for guests to get behind the cab and test their skills, a discovery zone for children to explore their creativity, and historical pieces of work teaching you about the evolution of John Deere and Company.

Guests can register for their passport at any of the three previously mentioned locations. At those locations, you would get an embossed seal for your visit to the location. You can also take your passport to other attractions such as factory tours, as well as the John Deere Homes in Moline. the passport lists all of the participating locations. They can get a stamp for where they have visited and also get gifts and discounts along the way.

Guests who collect all three embossed seals will get a limited edition John Deere hat. Participants can also get special deals on merchandise at John Deere stores and gift shops.

There is no scheduled end date for this program at this time and those who fill up their entire passport will receive a special gift made by a John Deere Blacksmith.

Learn more about this program and for a list of special event dates visit:

