John Deere Pavilion’s Learn and Play Day postponed due to upcoming excessive heat

John Deere has never postponed its Pavilion’s Learn and Play Day for the 15 years it’s been going on.

However, it is so hot this year that they say they had no choice but to cancel it.

“Unfortunately with the excessive heat it’s just not safe for all of our guests and employees to be outside. And the animals as well,” said Brigitte Tapscott, John Deere Manager of Tractions.

Heat advisories are expected at the end of this week, with temperatures feeling like they are in the triple digits.

“We have a pedal tractor pull, the battery gator course, a sandbox play station, and the petting zoo. So everything is all primarily outside,” Tapscott said.

She thinks it is in the best interest of everyone considering the event has no food or drink vendors and is limited on shaded space.

“With it all being outside and out on the hardscape it is definitely heavy sun. We do have some tents,” she said.

“But this is a very popular highly attended event. We typically have 2,000 to 5,000 people each year. And so we really have the safety of all of our guests top of mind.”

Speaking of safety --- July is child safety awareness month.

While events are more difficult to schedule around weather, camps plan their kid’s activities around the heat all summer long.

Camp Shalom employees say on weeks like this they try to keep their kids out of the direct sunlight.

“We try to stay away from activities longer than 10 minutes in the direct light,” said Beth Sallak, Camp Shalom Office Administrator.

“Kids can get overheated so fast. And we want them to enjoy their week. So we just try to keep it in the shade. Keep everything kind of fun and more beneficial for them.”

As for John Deere’s play day, Tapscott says they’ve usually scheduled the event for the third weekend in July. But due to the heat, they’re looking into changing that now.

“We don’t have a date decided yet to reschedule for it. But we are definitely thinking about this event for next year. It is an annual event. And I think June would be a great time for that.”

