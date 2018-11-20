John Deere Road opens six months early

After years of construction, all of the new six lane John Deere Road expansion project highway opened Tuesday.

Construction crews started taking barricades down Tuesday morning. Officials says by the end of Tuesday, all six lanes will be open and ready to meet the traffic demands of the future. The project that has been three years in the making opened six months ahead of schedule.

“Its great timing, I mean I have been so impressed with the way Illinois DOT has handled the entire project,” said Stephanie Acri, Moline Mayor. “They have worked very well with the local community, the contractors, and have brought this all together to a very successful end. Now we get to reap the benefits of it,”

Ryan Hippen with the Illinois Department of Transportation says they hope this helps improve access, safety in the corridor, congestion, and capacity.

“The hard work paid off and we've got an improvement here that we can all be proud of for many years to come,” said Hippen.

By Wednesday, the I-74 East bound ramp onto John Deere Road is also going to be opened. The DOT says they will have some minor improvements to work on in the spring and next year they will start resurfacing on the west end of the project. The project improvement cost $68 million.

