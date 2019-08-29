John May named as Deere & Company's CEO and board member

A change in command for Deere & Company, the Deere & Company board has elected John May as CEO and board member.

May will become the chief executive officer on November 4, 2019. He has served as Deere's president and chief operating officer since April 2019.

