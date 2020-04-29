Johnnie’s Meat Market triples in business amid COVID-19

A meat market in Davenport says its business has tripled ever since the COVID-19 outbreak started.

Johnnie’s Meat Market is a family run business. It has been providing food to Quad Citians for almost 70 years. However, it hasn’t seen business quite like it is now.

“It’s definitely an answer to prayer in a bad situation,” said Jessica Peters, the owner’s daughter.

Peters stepped up to help out her family business during COVID-19.

“Now we’re backed up,” she said. “It can take three weeks just to fulfill certain orders because we have so many.”

Peters said she answers nearly 300 calls per day.

“I have to take their name and number and have them wait in their car for their turn to come in.”

Some customers wait up to an hour and a half just to come inside.

“I think people are panicked and worried that they’re going to be out of something. We’ve ordered very heavy. We’ve been able to keep pretty stocked on things.”

Now meat suppliers like Tysons are shutting down. This could potentially be a problem for grocery businesses like Johnnie’s Meat Market.

“The issue would be certain things we may be out of just because we cannot get it from our supplier,” Peters said.

She is just happy the business is still going after decades of her family’s hard work.

“We feel definitely blessed as a family that we are still open -- that we can still provide services and provide for our families.”

Johnnie’s Meat Market cannot take any meat from farmers who are struggling to sell right now. The market said it can only accept meats that are inspected.