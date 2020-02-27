Johnny's Pizza and Slices announces closure; LoPiez to utilize their building

After serving the Quad Cities for over three years, Johnny's Pizza and Slices has announced they will be closing.

In a Facebook post officials with the pizza place announced that on March 2 they will transition their building into a second location for LoPiez.

"We hope you will show them the same love you've shown us," the Facebook post read. "They are excited to be able to expand their service area."

Johnny's Pizza and Slices announced their last day will be on Sunday, March 1.

Officials with LoPiez responded to the announcement saying it's a bittersweet goodbye.

"We will be projecting to take over Johnnys on Friday March 13th for all your delivery needs," they announced in a Facebook post. "We are so excited to be able to provide this service for the Quad Cities."