Johnson & Johnson stops selling talc-based baby powder

(Gray News) - Johnson & Johnson will discontinue its talcum-based baby powder products in the U.S. and Canada, the company said Tuesday.

“Demand for talc-based Johnson’s Baby Powder in North America has been declining due in large part to changes in consumer habits and fueled by misinformation around the safety of the product and a constant barrage of litigation advertising,” a J&J statement said.

The decision follows thousands of lawsuits claiming asbestos contamination in its talc products, including baby powder.

J&J will wind down sales in the coming months, according to Kathleen Widmer, chairman of the company’s North America consumer unit.

Existing inventory will be sold by retailers until supplies run out, she said.

