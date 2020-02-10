Joliet man arrested on possession of child pornography charges

A man from Joliet has been arrested on felony charges of possession of child pornography.

Officials with the Illinois State Police announced the arrest of 21-year-old Deon J. Wallace, of Joliet.

On February 6, officials with the Illinois State Police executed a search warrant at a home in Joliet.

Officials say an IP address that was registered to the home was associated with uploads of images of child pornography to a Snapchat account that belonged to Wallace.

During the search, officials say investigators came in contact with Wallace where he was arrested on one charge of possession of child pornography. Additional charges are being considered.

The charge was then upgraded on February 7 to three charges of possession of child pornography.

Wallace is awaiting a bond hearing.